The Black Hair Experience Museum to Open at National Harbor

An experiential pop-up museum dedicated to celebrating Black women, culture and hair is coming to National Harbor.

The Black Hair Experience opening Saturday features more than 25 installations, including an ode to the decades of Black hair.

There’s also a ball pit filled with hair rollers and a hair oil lab where visitors can pick up a bottle that suits their needs.

Co-founders Alisha Brooks and Elizabeth Austin Davis want the pop-up museum to be a spot that promotes confidence.

Visitors are encouraged to take photos “and really relish in self love and celebrating what is the Black hair experience,” Brooks said.

“You know, there hasn’t really been a space that celebrates our hair and our culture,” Austin Davis said. “We in a pivotal time of our generation being able to embrace our hair the way it comes out of our scalp.”

“This is our biggest message: We want people to feel like this was a space for creating for them,” Brooks said.

The Black Hair Experience is open from Thursday to Sunday. Tickets must be purchased in advance and start at $32.

The museum has another location in Atlanta.