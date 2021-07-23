Restaurant Week

Summer Restaurant Week Returns to DC in August

Some of the new restaurants featured this year are Angolo, ANXO, Flower Child, Le Sel, Glover Park Grill and Gypsy Kitchen

By Ana Álvarez Bríñez

NBC Universal, Inc.

Summer Restaurant Week will be held this year between Aug. 9 until Aug. 15 in restaurants across the DMV, according to the Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington (RAMW).

More than 200 restaurants in D.C., Virginia, and Maryland will offer lunch, brunch, and dinner menus offering multiple courses each. Some restaurants are offering even more options including takeout, extra courses or a paired drink.

Restaurants have several menus with different sets of prices. Lunch and brunch menus of multiple courses are $22 per person and a dinner of multiple courses is $35 or $55 if you plan to eat at the restaurant.

To-go meals work differently. For two people the prices can be $60 or $120, and for four people the meal can cost $100 or $200.

Local favorites including Taqueria Xochi, Unconventional Diner, Ambar and All-Purpose Pizzeria are all offering deals.

Some of the new restaurants added to the dining options this year are Angolo, an Italian option in Georgetown; Flower Child, a vegan franchise located near George Washington University and Spice Kraft Indian Bistro in Alexandria and Clarendon, Virginia.

The Summer Restaurant Week page offers a complete of all the restaurants that are featured this year and what meals they will offer. Make your reservations for popular spots early!

Restaurant WeekMarylandVirginiaThings to Do DC
