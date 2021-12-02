National Christmas Tree Lighting Set for Thursday: What to Know

The lights have been strung on the tree with care, and soon the crowds will be there: Thursday night is the 99th annual National Christmas Tree Lighting on the White House Ellipse.
The ceremony will be hosted by LL Cool J and include performances by Billy Porter, Chris Stapleton, Patti LaBelle and the Howard Gospel Choir.
The tree will be decked out with lights and ornaments made by school kids across the country.
The National Christmas Tree site will be open to the public from Dec. 4 through Jan. 1, 2022, daily starting at 10 a.m. If you visit, you can also see a display of 58 trees from D.C. plus every state and territory.
The National Christmas Tree Lighting was first celebrated in 1923 by then-President Calvin Coolidge, the National Park Service said.
Road closures and parking restrictions will be in place.
Road Closures, Parking Restrictions for National Christmas Tree Lighting
Emergency no parking is planned on these streets from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., according to D.C. police:
- 17th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW
- Constitution Avenue between 18th Street and 14th Street, NW
- 15th Street between H Street and Constitution Avenue, NW
These streets will be closed to cars from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., according to D.C. police:
- 17th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Independence Avenue, SW
- C Street between 17th Street and 18th Street, NW
- D Street between 17th Street and 18th Street, NW
- E Street between 17th Street and 18th Street, NW
- F Street between 17th Street and 18th Street, NW
- G Street between 17th Street and 18th Street, NW
- New York Avenue between 17th Street and 18th Street, NW
- Constitution Avenue between 18th Street and 14th Street, NW
- 15th Street between H Street and Madison Drive, NW (Traffic will be allowed to flow south on 15th Street from Madison Drive, NW)
- Pennsylvania Avenue between 14th Street and 15th Street, NW
- E Street between 14th Street and 15th Street, NW
- F Street between 14th Street and 15th Street, NW
- G Street between 14th Street and 15th Street, NW
- New York Avenue between 14th Street and 15th Street, NW