DC's Christmas Tree Lightings Are This Week. Here's What to Know About Traffic Around the Capitol

With Thanksgiving over, and the leftovers dwindling in the fridge, it's officially the holiday season -- and D.C. is celebrating this week with a couple of different tree lightings.

While the lights on the tree may be merry and bright, the lights of the bumper-to-bumper traffic that might accompany the events aren't. Here's what to know about road closures near the Capitol and the White House, so you can avoid a traffic nightmare before Christmas.

When Is the Capitol Tree Lighting?

The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree will be lit on Tuesday night, in a ceremony that begins on the West Front Lawn at 5 p.m.

The 78-foot-tall red spruce from North Carolina, nicknamed "Ruby," arrived in D.C. on Nov. 18, and spent the last week and a half getting decked out by employees from the Architect of the Capitol's Grounds and Arboretum team. According to the Architect of the Capitol, the tree is decorated with "thousands of handcrafted ornaments from the people of North Carolina."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will light this year's tree for the first time during Tuesday's free, open-to-the-public ceremony. No ticket is needed for those who want to attend.

After that, the lights will go on every night from nightfall to 11 p.m., until Jan. 1, 2023.

🎄 #CapitolChristmasTree Reminder:



🕔 Lighting Ceremony TONIGHT @ 5 p.m.

📍 U.S. Capitol West Front

📍 U.S. Capitol West Front

🆓 Free to attend, no ticket needed.

What Roads Will Be Closed During The Capitol Tree Lighting?

According to a spokesperson for the U.S. Capitol Police, the following road closures begin at 4 p.m., and last through the end of the Capitol tree lighting ceremony:

First Street will be closed between Constitution Avenue NW and Independence Avenue SW.

Pennsylvania Avenue will be closed between First Street NW and Third Street NW.

Maryland Avenue will be closed between First Street SW and Third Street SW.

Drivers in the area, like Capitol Hill staffers, will be able to drive out of the closed roads, but no traffic can enter the closed areas until after the ceremony.

When Is the White House Tree Lighting?

The White House Christmas Tree, also known as the National Tree, is officially getting lit up Wednesday in its home sitting on the White House Ellipse in President's Park.

It's a living, 27-foot white fir planted last October, after the previous live tree decorated to be the National Christmas Tree was removed in May of 2021 due to a fungal tree disease.

The lights have been strung on the tree with care, and soon the crowds will be there: The National Christmas tree is set to be lit on the White House Ellipse Thursday evening. News4’s Justin Finch reports on what you need to know.

Unlike the Capitol tree ceremony on the West Lawn, the outdoor White House tree lighting will not be open to the public. It will be televised on CBS on Sunday, Dec. 11 at 8 p.m., and will appear online the next day, according to the National Park Foundation news release about the event.

The 100th lighting ceremony for the outdoor White House tree will be hosted by LL Cool J, and will feature on-stage performances by Grammy-winning gospel singer Yolanda Adams and Oscar-winning actress Ariana DeBose. Other performers include Gloria Estefan, Andy Grammer, Joss Stone and Shania Twain.

If you're already getting into the Christmas spirit, you can visit the tree in-person before the ceremony appears on TV. After the lighting ceremony on Wednesday, the National Tree will be open to the public starting Dec. 2, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, according to the NPF.

The tree is free to visit, and will stay up until Jan. 1, 2023.

First lady Jill Biden welcomed the official White House Christmas tree on Monday, an 18-foot concolor fir from Pennsylvania.

There's also an indoor tree traditionally set up in the Blue Room of the White House. If you remember last week's deliver of a massive, 18-foot-tall tree to First Lady Jill Biden, that's the Concolor Fir from Auburn, Pennsylvania that now takes up so much space that the chandelier had to be removed from the room.

This year, "was presented by the Shealer Family of Evergreen Acres Christmas Tree Farm, the 2022 Grand Champion Grower in the National Christmas Tree Association’s annual contest," according to the White House website.

Deck the Halls! Today, @FLOTUS unveiled the 2022 White House holiday decorations.

What Roads Will Be Closed During the White House Tree Lighting?

The White House's National Tree Lighting ceremony is the one likely to cause a huge traffic snarl.

These streets will be marked as "Emergency No Parking" from 9:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the Metropolitan Police Department:

17 th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue NW

Street between Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue NW Constitution Avenue between 18 th Street and 14 th Street NW

Street and 14 Street NW 15th Street between F Street and Constitution Avenue NW

Meanwhile, these streets will be closed from 1 p.m. until about 7 p.m. Wednesday, with a warning from the MPD that "all street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions":

17 th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Independence Avenue SW

Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Independence Avenue SW C Street between 17 th Street and 18 th Street NW

Street and 18 Street NW D Street between 17 th Street and 18 th Street NW

Street and 18 Street NW E Street between 17 th Street and 18 th Street NW

Street and 18 Street NW F Street between 17 th Street and 18 th Street NW

Street and 18 Street NW G Street between 17 th Street and 18 th Street NW

Street and 18 Street NW New York Avenue between 17 th Street and 18 th Street NW

Street and 18 Street NW Constitution Avenue between 18 th Street and 14 th Street NW

Street and 14 Street NW 15 th Street between F Street and Independence Avenue SW

Street between F Street and Independence Avenue SW Pennsylvania Avenue between 14th Street and 15th Street NW

The MPD also warns drivers to move with caution, as there will likely be more pedestrians in those areas.