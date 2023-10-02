Travis Kelce's mom weighs in on Taylor Swift's ‘seemingly ranch' meme

Originally appeared on E! Online

Even Travis Kelce's mom can't calm down over Taylor Swift's "seemingly ranch" meme.

Long story short: A photo of the pop star eating chicken tenders at the Kansas City Chiefs' Sept. 24 game recently went viral when a fansite comically described her choice of dipping sauces as "ketchup and seemingly ranch." The amusing caption spawned numerous memes online, with Heinz hilariously announcing plans to release a limited edition version of the condiment.

So, when Donna Kelce was photographed with her own plate of stadium snacks at Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field on Oct. 1, the matriarch couldn't help but to give a nod to the meme. Sharing a photo of herself supporting son Jason Kelce at the Philadelphia Eagles game while enjoying basket of chicken fingers and ketchup, Donna wrote on Instagram Stories, "No 'Seemingly Ranch' Here at the Linc."

Jake From State Farm actor Kevin Miles, who was pictured sharing snacks with Donna Kelce, captioned the photo on X (formerly known as Twitter) with another Taylor reference: "In my red era with Mama MaAuto."

Meanwhile, Jason Kelce seemingly poked fun at his brother's rumored romance with Swift, sharing Donna Kelce and Jake's snap with the caption, "I also have a superstar in my corner."

Later that day, Donna Kelce joined Swift herself at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium to watch son Travis Kelce and the Chiefs take on the New York Jets. As seen in a video posted on NBC's Sunday Night Football social media accounts, the "Lavender Haze" singer gave Donna Kelce a tight hug as the two exchanged words in between plays.

While Travis Kelce has not publicly spoken out about Swift's latest appearance at the Chiefs' game, he did like a post from Newsweek on X that read: "Taylor Swift attended rumored boyfriend Travis Kelce's NFL game with some very famous guests."

And previously, the 33-year-old had nothing but kind words about the Grammy winner, 33, watching him play at Arrowhead Stadium for the Sept. 24 game. "She looked amazing," he raved during the Sept. 27 episode of his "New Heights" podcast. "To see the slow motion chest bumps, to see the high-fives with mom, to see how Chiefs kingdom was all excited that she was there—that s--t was absolutely hysterical."

He added at the time, "It was definitely a game I will remember, that's for damn sure."

