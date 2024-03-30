Tori Spelling files for divorce from Dean McDermott after nearly 18 years of marriage

Originally appeared on E! Online

It's a new season for Tori Spelling.

The "Beverly Hills, 90210" alum officially filed for divorce from her estranged husband Dean McDermott on March 29 after nearly 18 years of marriage. In court documents obtained by E! News, Spelling cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split and asked for sole physical custody and joint legal custody of their kids.

Spelling, 50, and McDermott, 57, are parents to kids Liam, 17, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, 7. Meanwhile, McDermott is also dad to 25-year-old son Jack, who he shares with ex-wife Mary Jo Eustance.

According to the filing, Spelling lists June 17, 2023, as her and McDermott's date of separation — the same date that he publicly announced their breakup.

"It's with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own," he wrote on Instagram, before deleting the post. "We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time."

"We ask that you all respect our privacy as we take this time to surround our family with love and work our way through this," he added. "Thank you all for your support and kindness."

Since then, Spelling and McDermott — who tied the knot in May 2006 — have both moved on romantically. In fact, the "Scary Movie" star was spotted packing on the PDA with Ryan Cramer in late 2023, while McDermott has been spending time with account executive Lily Calo.

And it appears everyone is on good terms. "I'm blessed, having everybody get along and come together for the greater good of the kids," the actor recently told Page Six. "It's a beautiful thing."

E! News has reached out to Spelling and McDermott for comment and has not heard back.