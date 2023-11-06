This is what happened when Julia Louis-Dreyfus used AI to write an acceptance speech

Julia Louis-Dreyfus knows how to get the crowd laughing.

The “Veep” star was the entertainment honoree at the WSJ. Magazine 2023 Innovator Awards this year and took the stage to deliver her acceptance speech at the MoMa in New York City on Nov. 2. Louis-Dreyfus shared that she used AI chatbot ChatGPT to help her create her speech for the night.

“As an entertainment innovator, I am very, very busy innovating,” Louis-Dreyfus, 62, said, per the Wall Street Journal's TikTok which shared a clip of the speech. “So I did what any other innovator worth her salt would do: I turned to Chat GPT-4.”

It is unknown what Louis-Dreyfus typed into ChatGPT to create the speech, but it mixed up “innovator” with “investor” and confused her for Julia Roberts.

“This is exactly what ChatGPT said,” the actor begins. “Ladies and gentlemen, esteemed guests and fellow investors, today is a moment of profound gratitude and reflection for me as I accept the great honor of being recognized as the investor of the year by Wall Street Journal.”

“Reflecting on this milestone, I am reminded of the unwavering support of my family and the unyielding dedication of my team that has the been driving force behind my investment strategies and my performances in ‘Erin Brockovich,’ forgive me, and ‘Mystic Pizza,’” she says in the speech, referencing Roberts' films and not her own.

Many people on the social media platform got a kick out of the snippet of her speech. Commenters noted that this would be something her “Veep” character, Selina Meyer, would do.

“But wait that would have been an amazing Veep moment!” user RickFlinchum wrote, with another user, Michele.j.d, also adding, “I feel like this is something Selina Meyer would say!!”

“The way she just drops right into Selena giving a speech,” another user, Chloe, added.

However, some questioned the prompt that she gave ChatGPT. “She clearly misspelled innovator in that prompt,” Treative wrote, while another commented, “She clearly misspelled innovator in that prompt.”

Louis-Dreyfus has kept audiences laughing for decades, and the actor recently disclosed that her reaction to her 2017 breast cancer diagnosis was just that: laughter.

Louis-Dreyfus was featured earlier this month in WSJ. Magazine, in which she detailed her reaction to when she was diagnosed the day after she won her sixth Emmy for her work on "Veep."

“I mean, it felt like it was written,” she said, explaining her response. “It felt like it was a horrible black comedy.”

The actor has been in remission for five years and shared that she's now more mindful about her life.

“I find myself living more mindfully," she said. "It’s not like it’s yakking at me all the time, but there’s more laser focus."

