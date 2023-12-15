Tekashi 6ix9ine's girlfriend arrested in South Florida for alleged battery of rapper

The girlfriend of rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine was arrested on battery and other charges after she allegedly attacked the rapper and damaged his Bentley in Palm Beach

Jeorjina Guillermo-Diaz, who also raps under the stage name Yailin La Más Viral, was arrested by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office late Thursday on charges including aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, battery, property damage-criminal mischief, and obstructing justice, an arrest report said.

The arrest report has the name of the alleged victim redacted but lists his occupation as "singer" and videos posted to social media show he's Tekashi 6ix9ine, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez.

The videos show Tekashi 6ix9ine, dressed in a red or orange sweatshirt, black pants and white Crocs, being attacked multiple times by the blue-haired, 21-year-old Guillermo-Diaz.

According to the report, deputies had responded to a home for a "domestic" call and were told by the victim that he and Guillermo-Diaz had been in a verbal argument throughout the day due to her "thinking that he had been looking at other women."

He said he tried to leave so they could "cool down" but that's when she started to hit him in the home's driveway, the report said.

Guillermo-Diaz grabbed him by his hair then kicked the driver side mirror of his Bentley, breaking it, the report said.

One of the videos posted to social media showed her kicking the pricey, multi-colored car.

The report said the victim went into his garage but Guillermo-Diaz prevented him from closing the door, then grabbed a 2x4 and hit him with it.

He then calls 911 but as he has his phone in his hand, she hits it with the 2x4, knocking it to the ground, the report said.

Both the incident in the garage with the 2x4 and the phone smacking were also seen in the social media videos.

At some point, Guillermo-Diaz made her way into the Bentley and broke the gear shifter, then picked up a ground stake and hit the windshield, breaking it, the report said.

The victim then bear hugged her to stop her, as Guillermo-Diaz pulled his hair, the report said.

Guillermo-Diaz told deputies that the rapper had wanted to go to a recording studio but she didn't want to go, but couldn't leave because he had her money, passport and phone, the report said.

She said she became upset and "decided to kick the driver's side mirror and hit the windshield to cause him financial hardship because he would not give her money or her passport," the report said.

Guillermo-Diaz was arrested and booked into jail. At a court hearing Friday, she was granted a $9,000 bond.

Her attorney, Lorenzo Perez, said she'd post bond and expected the charges would be dropped.

"This case will be resolved in a positive way, I'm sure, especially when the victim in this case, Mr. Hernandez, is asking the prosecution to drop the case, and he's also here waiting to make sure everything's going smoothly for my client to be released," Perez said.

Guillermo-Diaz was previously married to Puerto Rican rapper Anuel AA.

Tekashi 6ix9ine, 27, has had a busy year in South Florida. In March, he was hospitalized after he was brutally beaten by a group of men at an LA Fitness in Lake Worth. Video of the attack went viral on social media.

In August, he was arrested in Palm Beach County for failing to appear in court on charges stemming from a traffic violation.