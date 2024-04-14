Taylor Swift's Coachella look reveals sweet nod to Travis Kelce

Originally appeared on E! Online

Taylor Swift is taking her relationship to new heights.

The singer turned Coachella 2024 into a date night with boyfriend Travis Kelce, as the couple was seen dancing in the crowd and cheering on friends Jack Antonoff and Ice Spice during their April 13 performances.

And proving karma is indeed her boyfriend, Swift wore a sweet accessory that nodded to her romance with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end — a green baseball cap reading "New Heights, the podcast" the player hosts with brother Jason Kelce.

In addition to supporting the athlete's business venture, the singer's hat holds special significance for the couple, who connected last summer after Kelce tried to shoot his shot with the "Love Story" artist on that very podcast.

"Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell," she told TIME in December. "We started hanging out right after that."

And the cute show of support wasn't the only way the couple, both 34, kept close during Coachella.

At one point, the pair were escorted into the crowd, where he kept his arms wrapped around the singer as she grooved to the beat when Ice played their song "Karma."

After the show, the lovers headed to the Neon Carnival after-party, holding hands while walking through the grounds alongside Ice Spice. Kelce — decked out in blue striped trousers, a purple flannel and a Happy Gilmore hat — had a huge grin on his face during the outing with Swift, who rocked a dark 'fit, featuring a leather jacket and Stella McCartney crossbody bag.