Taylor Hawkins Grammys Tribute in the Works Days After His Death

Taylor Hawkins will not be forgotten at the 2022 Grammys.

The Grammys ceremony on April 3 will now include a tribute to the Foo Fighters drummer who died on March 25 at the age of 50, according to Variety.

"We will honor his memory in some way," CBS executive vice president of specials, music and live events Jack Sussman told Variety. "We want to figure out what is the right thing to do that is respectful to everyone involved. We're patient. We'll be planning right up until the very end."

He did not provide further details on the tribute.

The Recording Academy announced on March 24 that the Foo Fighters would be performing at the award ceremony, but E! News has learned that the band will no longer be performing at the Grammys. (Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, H.E.R. and more stars are still set to sing at the show.)

50-year-old Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins died while on tour in Bogotá Colombia on Friday. Colombian officials say Hawkins had 10 substances, including opioids in his system when he died.

The Foo Fighters said on March 29 they'd be canceling all upcoming concerts "in light of the staggering loss of our brother Taylor Hawkins."

They added, "We're sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won't be seeing one another as planned. Instead, let's take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we've made together."

Although the Foo Fighters will no longer take the stage for a performance, the group is up for three nominations at the Grammys: best rock album for "Medicine At Midnight," best rock song for "Waiting On A War" and best rock performance for "Making A Fire."

The music industry is mourning the loss of Taylor Hawkins, longtime drummer for the Foo Fighters. He was 50 years old.

In the meantime, the National Institute of Legal Medicine and Forensic Sciences is working to clarify Hawkins' cause of death. In a preliminary toxicology report shared to Twitter on March 26, the Colombian Attorney General reported that there were 10 types of substances found in the drummer's body, including THC (marijuana) tricyclic antidepressants, benzodiazepines and opioids.

Machine Gun Kelly recently shed light on Hawkins' final days, telling Howard Stern about his experience meeting Hawkins two days before he died. When his and the Foo Fighters' scheduled performance in Paraguay were canceled, he hung out with the band members and got to meet the "amazing musician" that was Hawkins.

"[Taylor] went up to every single one of us and gave us each our moment," MGK said. "Like every single one of us, man, like down to my assistant. He's such a beautiful soul. He gave his heart."

