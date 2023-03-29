Country music icons Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks will host the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 11 from the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

The event will stream live for a global audience across 240+ territories on Prime Video starting at 7 p.m. CDT.

A full rebroadcast of the ceremony and performances will stream the next day for free on Amazon Freevee.

“I am thrilled to return to host the ACM Awards, this time with my friend Garth,” Parton said. “While I’ve had the pleasure of spending time with him throughout the years, I can’t believe we’ve never had the chance to work together. In addition to getting to see all this great new talent in country music, I am excited to have the chance to premiere the lead single from my upcoming rock album on the show!”

“Anyone with Dolly Parton makes a fantastic couple,” Brooks said.

According to event organizers, the award show will celebrate country music’s biggest stars and emerging talent with performances and collaborations streamed to fans worldwide.

A limited number of tickets are available for purchase on SeatGeek, offering fans the opportunity to see some of their favorite country stars and take part in the festivities in person.

The award show is not the only country music event taking place in North Texas during ACM Awards week.

The Academy of Country Music announced the return of the Topgolf fundraiser for ACM Lifting Lives, set to take place on Wednesday, May 10 in The Colony, Texas.

The event will be followed by a concert on the golf green featuring Morgan Wallen & Friends HARDY, Lainey Wilson, ERNEST, Bailey Zimmerman, and DJ 13lackbeard

According to the Academy of Country Music, the concert sold out almost immediately last week.

The fundraiser and concert were the first events announced as part of ACM Awards week in North Texas, but organizers say that additional programs have yet to be revealed.

The 58th ACM Awards nominees, performers, and presenters for this year’s show will be announced in the coming weeks, the Academy of Country Music said.

This year marks the award show's return to Texas for the first time since the 50th ACM Awards. The 2015 show saw more than 70,000 attendees at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, breaking a Guinness World Record for being the most-attended awards show.

The Academy of Country Music Awards were established in 1966, and it is the longest-running country music awards show. The show made history in 2022 as the first major awards ceremony to exclusively live stream in partnership with Prime Video.

“The ACM Awards is the world’s biggest and most groundbreaking country music awards show and the only one to stream live across the globe thanks to our partners at Prime Video, so there is no host pairing more appropriate than music’s most iconic global superstars, Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks,” said Academy of Country Music CEO and ACM Awards executive producer Damon Whiteside. “We couldn’t be more excited to bring this legendary pair together for the first time ever as ‘Country Music’s Party of the Year’ heads to the Dallas Cowboys World Headquarters. From exclusive superstar performances to unexpected collaborations to the industry’s most exciting emerging talent, fans are in for an unforgettable night that can only be seen on the ACM Awards stage!”