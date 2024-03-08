‘Sister Wives' star Janelle Brown speaks out after son Garrison Brown's death

Originally appeared on E! Online

Janelle Brown is taking solace in family memories.

Days after sharing her son Garrison Brown's death, the "Sister Wives" star recalled her last holiday gathering with all of her and ex Kody Brown's six children, and shared a pic from a family photo shoot.

"I had all my children together last Christmas," Janelle Brown captioned her March 8 Instagram post. "It was amazing as it's hard with everyone's busy lives to coordinate time like this. I am extremely grateful now that we had pictures taken."

In the photo, Janelle and Garrison Brown are seen posing in a yard alongside his siblings Logan, 29, Madison, 28, Hunter, 27, Gabriel, 22, and Savanah, 19, as well as Madison's husband Caleb Brush and their own children Axel, 6, Evangalynn, 4, and Josephine, 13 months, and Logan's wife Michelle.

Garrison Brown, 25, died March 5 at his home in Arizona. The cause of his death was not revealed. Following the news, Janelle and Kody Brown paid tribute to their late son.

"He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him," Janelle Brown wrote on her Instagram March 5. "His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory."

Meri Brown and Christine Brown, Kody Brown's other exes—whose children with him grew up with Janelle Brown's—have also shared memories of Garrison Brown.

"Garrison was a wonderful, caring brother who understood Truely's need for a hobby and built her a flowerbed," Christine Brown wrote on Instagram March 7, alongside a throwback video of Garrison Brown and her daughter working on the project. "We'll miss him forever."