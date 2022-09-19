British Royal Family

See the Sweet Way Princess Charlotte Honored Queen Elizabeth During Funeral Service

Prince William and Kate Middleton's middle child, Princess Charlotte, wore a pin in honor of her late great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, during the late monarch's funeral service on Sept. 19.

By Kisha Forde

Phil Noble - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II's legacy lives on.
 
The life of the late monarch, who died on Sept. 8 at the age of 96, was honored during a funeral service held at Westminster Abbey on Sept. 19.
 
And in a sweet nod to her late great-grandmother, Princess Charlotte, 7—who attended the funeral alongside parents Prince William and Kate Middleton and older brother Prince George, 9—wore a horseshoe brooch pinned to her black coat. The Queen historically had a love of horses and the sport of horse-riding, which was passed down to the 7-year-old as well. 
 
In fact, when Charlotte was around just 17-months-old, the Princess of Wales revealed that just like the British monarch, her daughter was already "really enjoying her riding," ABC News reported. Her Majesty had also discovered her passion for horses at a young age, with the Queen visiting her first stable at 16 years old — which led to a lifelong admiration.

PHOTOS: 70 Facts About Queen Elizabeth II

Princess Charlotte is among the youngest members of the royal family in attendance to honor the Queen.

Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral: Longest-Serving British Monarch Laid to Rest

