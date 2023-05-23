Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost brought a night of sparkling romance to the Cannes Film Festival.

The couple graced the premiere of Wes Anderson's Asteroid City—in which Johansson stars as Midge Campell—as they showed up at the iconic Palais des Festivals in gorgeous attire and exhibited a bit of PDA along the way.

The Marvel maven, 38, radiated elegance in a custom pink Prada dress, showcasing her large back tattoo of a floral design with a gentle lamb off to the side. She paired her pastel frock with red lipstick and diamond earrings, while Jost, 40, looked dapper in a timeless black tux.

The pair held each other close throughout the night, posing with their hands on each other's backs on the red carpet. (Also in attendance were her Asteroid City co-stars Tom Hanks, Bryan Cranston, Maya Hawke and Steve Carell.)

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

The moment was particularly special for Johansson and Jost: It marked their first red carpet appearance since the Kennedy Center Honors two years ago.

Why Scarlett Johansson Was "So Protective" of Her Pregnancies With Kids Rose and Cosmo

Their love story has been a bit of a private one since they tied the knot in 2020. The following year, they welcomed their son, Cosmo, now 2, into the world.

"I didn't know what I wanted or needed from somebody else," she explained to Gwyneth Paltrow on the Goop podcast. "I never realized, 'Oh, it's really important for me, I need to be with a compassionate person. That's a fundamental characteristic that has to be there.' I think understanding what those fundamental things are that you need in a partner is a must."

The Her actress added, "I think identifying those things was a game-changer for me."

For his part, Jost expressed his love for Johansson in his 2020 memoir A Very Punchable Face, praising her grace and smile as unlike anything he's ever witnessed. He confessed, "I've met someone I love and who I feel more comfortable with than I ever have before."