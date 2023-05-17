Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek Dances Her Way to 24 Million Followers in Bathrobe Celebration

The "From Dusk Till Dawn" actress showed off her dance moves while rocking a white bathrobe

By Julia Elbaba

Getty

Salma Hayek celebrated 24 million Instagram followers in style.

The 56-year-old actress posted a video of herself dancing around a hotel room with her friends. Hayek was dressed in a white bathrobe and appeared to be in the process of getting her hair and makeup done.

"24 million followers, 24 million reasons to smile 😄," Hayek wrote underneath the video on Tuesday. "Thank you all for joining me on this wild ride! ❤️🙏 I cannot contain my excitement & gratitude 💃."

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

She also wished her friend a happy birthday at the end of the post.

Fans of the "From Dusk Till Dawn" actress showed much love, commenting on her Instagram post.

"Is @salmahayek aging backwards……not fair ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," one user wrote.

Entertainment News

Celebrity News 1 min ago

Taylor Lautner and Wife Taylor Share How Their Family Members Identify Them

celebrity breakups 29 mins ago

Arnold Schwarzenegger Gets Honest About Maria Shriver Divorce: ‘It Was My Failure'

"Salma is my spirit animal ❤️," a second commented.

"You Deserve it Goddess❣️🥰🙌🏽 Thank you for always inspiring us women and the world in so many ways❣️🙏🏽🥰," another said.

It's hard to believe Hayek will be able to top these moves when she hits 25 million Instagram followers.

This article tagged under:

Salma HayekCelebrity News
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our News Standards Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us