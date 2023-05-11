Rihanna's Latest Pregnancy Photos Prove She's a Total Savage

Rihanna is work, work, work, work, working hard amid her pregnancy.

The singer, who is expecting her second child with A$AP Rocky, proudly bared her baby bump in a new photo shoot celebrating the fifth anniversary of her Savage X Fenty brand. In true bad gal fashion, Rihanna rocked only a black bralette and boxers from the label—as well as a pair of peep-toe heels—while throwing paper around an office.

She captioned the sultry snaps on Instagram May 11, "it's giving…call HR!"

Indeed, Rihanna has been pushing the boundaries of maternity style. During her 2023 Super Bowl performance in February, the 35-year-old confirmed her pregnancy by showing off her growing belly in an all-red jumpsuit with a matching scarlet breastplate by JW Anderson.

And when it came time for Oscars in March, the pop star sashayed down the red carpet in dominatrix-style black gown by Alaïa before slipping into a diamond-studded Maison Margiela Artisanal piece that was personally designed by John Galliano for her performance of "Life Me Up." To cap off the ceremony, Rihanna made her third wardrobe change in a bump-baring seafoam gown from Bottega Veneta.

But she wore what possibly could be her most extravagant pregnancy look to date at this year's Met Gala. Earlier this month, Rihanna pulled out all the stops for fashion's biggest night in a Valentino jacket covered in Chanel's iconic Camellia flowers as a nod the event's Karl Lagerfeld-inspired dress code. While ascending the steps at New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art, she pulled off the coat to show off the plunging ivory gown underneath in all of its glory.

Since embarking on her motherhood journey, Rihanna has been adamant on keeping her signature style. Back when she was pregnant with her now-11-month-old son, whose name was recently revealed to be RZA Athelston Mayers, the Grammy winner told Vogue, "There's no way I'm going to go shopping in no maternity aisle."

"I'm sorry—it's too much fun to get dressed up," she said in an April 2022 interview. "I'm not going to let that part disappear because my body is changing."

However, as Rihanna previously noted, postpartum fashion is more about comfort than style. "Dressing for pregnancy was such a piece of cake," the Fenty Beauty explained in British Vogue's March 2023 issue. "But dressing in postpartum, what the f--k do you do? The week that I came home from the hospital—that was nothing but sweats and hoodies."

Lamenting that clothes are either "too small or too big," she remarked at the time, "You kind of just gotta wait it out otherwise you end up buying so many clothes you're not going to use. Well, unless you get pregnant again."