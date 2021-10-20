Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Accepts Medical Advice to Rest, Cancels N Ireland Trip

The palace didn't offer specifics on the decision, but says the 95-year-old monarch is "in good spirits"

Queen Elizabeth II
Ben Stansall/Pool via AP, File

 Queen Elizabeth II has reluctantly accepted medical advice to rest for a few days and has canceled a trip to Northern Ireland, Buckingham Palace said Wednesday.

The palace didn't offer specifics on the decision, but says the 95-year-old monarch is “in good spirits and is disappointed that she will no longer be able to visit Northern Ireland, where she had been due to undertake a series of engagements" on Wednesday and Thursday.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The palace added that she “sends her warmest good wishes to the people of Northern Ireland, and looks forward to visiting in the future.’’

The decision comes just days after Elizabeth was seen using a walking stick at a major public event when attending a Westminster Abbey service marking the centenary of the Royal British Legion, an armed forces charity.

Entertainment News

British Royal Family 11 hours ago

Thanks, But No: Queen Elizabeth — Politely — Turns Down UK Magazine's ‘Oldie of the Year' Title

11 hours ago

CNN's John King Reveals He Has Multiple Sclerosis During COVID Vaccination Mandates Discussion

She had previously been photographed using a cane in 2003, but that was after she underwent knee surgery.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Queen Elizabeth II
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us