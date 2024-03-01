Celebrity News

Private plane carrying Grammy winner Karol G makes emergency landing in Los Angeles

The plane left Hollywood Burbank Airport with 16 people and flew east but turned around when the pilot reported smoke in the cockpit.

By The Associated Press

Karol G performs as part of the "Manana Sera Bonito" tour at Azteca Stadium.
AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo, File

A private airplane carrying singer Karol G made an emergency landing at a Los Angeles airport Thursday evening, a news report said.

The aircraft carrying the Grammy winner and others landed at Van Nuys Airport around 9 p.m. with no immediate reports of injuries, KABC-TV reported.

The plane left Hollywood Burbank Airport with 16 people and flew east but turned around when the pilot reported smoke in the cockpit, KABC reported.

The cause of the malfunction was not immediately known.

Karol G won her first Grammy and was named Billboard magazine’s 2024 Woman of the Year in February. The Colombian singer-songwriter is expected to be honored at the Billboard Women in Music Awards on March 6.

