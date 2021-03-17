Prince Harry Has Spoken to William and Charles for 1st Time Since Oprah Interview

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex gave the world plenty to talk about when they sat down with Oprah Winfrey for a tell-all that spanned a number of controversial topics — from alleging a general lack of support for them within the British royal family to claims of racist comments from unnamed family members.

But days after the interview, it seemed as though there hadn’t been any talk at all between Prince Harry and his fellow royals.

At least until now.

Just last Thursday, Prince William told reporters he hadn’t spoken to Harry, adding, “But I will do.” And evidently, he did — as did their father and future king, Prince Charles.

According to a CBS’ Gayle King, who spoke to Harry and the former Meghan Markle by phone after their sit-down with Winfrey, her longtime friend, Harry has now been in touch with both his brother and father in the wake of the interview. However, the conversations that were had didn’t necessarily bring the family any closer to a resolution.

The talks were said to be “not productive,” but King noted that the couple were glad it opened the lines of communication.

“I think what is still upsetting to (Harry and Meghan) is that the palace keeps saying they want to work it out privately,” King explained. “But yet they believe these false stories are coming out that are very disparaging against Meghan still.”

When reached by NBC News, Buckingham Palace said it will not be giving a running commentary on private conversations.

In the week leading up to the broadcast of Harry and Meghan's tell-all, a British newspaper reported on bullying allegations against the Duchess of Sussex dating back to 2018, which then sparked an investigation by Buckingham Palace.

As for the royal family’s desire to work out any issues privately, the word comes straight from Queen Elizabeth II herself.

“The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan,” the monarch said in a statement released by Buckingham Palace last week. “The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.”

The queen added, “Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members.”

