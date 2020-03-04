Nashville

‘Praying for Everyone’: Celebrities React to Deadly Tornado in Nashville

Reese Witherspoon, Reba McEntire and more are sharing their support

By Rachel Paula Abrahamson

Reese Witherspoon and Reba McEntire react to tornado in Nashville
Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Celebrities are sending support to those affected by the deadly tornado that ripped across parts of Nashville and central Tennessee on Tuesday.

At least 22 people were killed, according to officials, and Tennessee has declared a state of emergency.

“Praying for everyone in Nashville and Middle Tennessee dealing with the aftermath of last night’s tornado,” Reese Witherspoon, who grew up in Nashville, wrote on Twitter. “I’m just heartbroken and saying special prayers for the families who lost loved ones. Please stay safe.”

Reba McEntire took to Twitter and Instagram to express her sadness.

"My heart, thoughts and prayers go out to everyone in the Nashville area affected by the tornado last night," she wrote. "Even if the tornado didn’t hit our personal space, we are all affected because we are Nashvillians. My heart hurts for Nashville this morning."

Fellow country singer Kelsea Ballerini asked how she could help, while Jake Owen shared words of hope.

"I'm thankful for the well wishes here in Nashville from everyone," he wrote. "There are people that have lost loved ones and their homes. We as NASHVILLE will stand together and help anyone and everyone in need. That’s why I’m proud to live here and call it home."

Local businesses, sports teams and community leaders also expressed heartache for the city.

Though Carrie Underwood was in New York City when the tornado touched down, her husband, Mike Fisher, and their sons Isaiah, 5, and Jacob, 1, were home in Nashville.

“(Mike) said he had to go upstairs at, like, 2 a.m. and grab the boys and take them down to a little safe room in our house,” Underwood told Savannah Guthrie and Carson Daly Tuesday morning on TODAY. “I was like, ‘I bet everybody is crying.’ It’s 2 a.m., freaking out, so it was scary.”

Entertainment News

coronavirus 59 mins ago

Mariah Carey, BTS: Artists Cancel Shows Amid Coronavirus Fears

Fran Drescher 4 hours ago

Fran Drescher Says She ‘Missed Out’ on Having Kids, Would Have Been a ‘Good Mom’

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY:

This article tagged under:

NashvilleTennesseeReese WitherspoonTORNADOReba McEntire
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Real Estate Weather Changing Climate Videos U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene Sports Capital Games Health Tech First Read — DMV Community Harris' Heroes Vote: Polls & Trivia Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us