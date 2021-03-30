Pharrell Williams Demands Justice After His Cousin Is Killed in Virginia Beach Shootings

Pharrell Williams is speaking out after his cousin was killed in a string of shootings in Virginia Beach on Friday.

The Grammy winner took to Instagram to pay tribute to his family member, while also demanding justice for those mourning the loss of their loved ones because of the shootings.

"The loss of these lives is a tragedy beyond measure," Williams began his caption on Monday. "My cousin Donovon was killed during the shootings. He was a bright light and someone who always showed up for others. It is critical my family and the other victims' families get the transparency, honesty and justice they deserve."

The 47-year-old musician closed, "Virginia Beach is the epitome of hope and tenacity and, as a community, we will get through this and come out even stronger."

Williams didn't share any other details about his cousin's death.

According to the Virginia Beach Police Department, which released information about the shootings on Twitter on Saturday, Donovan Lynch, 25, was one of two people killed.

Police confirmed the other victim was "Bad Girls Club" alum Deshayla Harris, 28.

Per local law enforcement, the reality TV personality was a bystander at the second shooting that occurred in the 300 block of 19th Street. Lynch died at the third shooting, which authorities described as an "officer-involved shooting incident," in the 300 block of 20th Street.

Several people were injured at the first shooting, which took place in the 2000 block of Atlantic Avenue. However, there were no fatalities.

Three people were arrested and charged in the first shooting: Ahmon Jahree Adams, 22, of Chesapeake, Virginia; Nyquez Tyyon Baker, 18, of Virginia Beach, Virginia; and Devon Maurice Dorsey Jr., 20, of Virginia Beach. They are each facing seven counts of felonious assault, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and reckless handling of a firearm.

On Monday, law enforcement shared a small update about the officer-involved shooting. Homicide detectives found that Lynch was "brandishing a handgun at the time of the shooting." However, they noted, "specific actions which resulted in the shooting are part of the ongoing criminal investigation."

At this time, authorities are also still working to determine if any of the shootings were related or if there are any other suspects.