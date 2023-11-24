Originally appeared on E! Online

Paris Hilton is sliving her best life as a mom of two.

The "Paris in Love" star announced she and husband Carter Reum—who are parents to 10-month-old son Phoenix—have welcomed their second child together, a baby girl named London. Alongside a photo featuring a pink two-piece set sporting their daughter's name posted to Instagram on Thanksgiving, the "Simple Life" alum wrote, "Thankful for my baby girl."

Paris also detailed the couple's latest arrival in a TikTok, in which she asks her niece and nephew, "You guys excited for your new cousin?" And when her nephew asked if she did indeed have two kids, the "Cooking With Paris" star confirmed, "I have two babies."

The newest addition to their family comes after she and Carter welcomed their baby boy via surrogate in January. Ahead of this year's extra special holiday season, the "Stars Are Blind" singer shared insight into the couple's future family plans, noting they couldn't wait to have their "own little princess one day."

"That's something that we talk about," Paris told E! News in October, "and think about all the time."

Especially seeing as how the pair have been busy soaking in every aspect parenthood has to offer.

"It's been such a special time," the 42-year-old continued. "My little baby boy is my world and he's made my life feel so complete. My husband is just the sweetest, kindest, most loyal and loving partner—just my everything."

Simply put, Paris loves it.

"It's been amazing being a mom, being a wife and this new phase of my life," she shared. "I just never felt so happy."