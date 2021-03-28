Nike Denies Involvement With Lil Nas X ‘Satan Shoes' Containing Human Blood

The devil wears Prada — and now, according to rapper Lil Nas X, also wears custom Nike sneakers containing human blood.

The "Old Town Road" artist is collaborating with streetwear company MSCHF on a pair of "Satan Shoes," only 666 pairs of which will be on sale Monday. The controversial kicks — apparently modified Nike Air Max 97s — are decorated with a pentagram pendant and a reference to Luke 10:18, a Bible verse about Satan's fall from heaven. They'll be sold for $1,018.

The sneakers also contain a drop of human blood in the sole, drawn from members of the MSCHF team, the company told NBC News on Sunday.

News of the shoes drew outrage over the Palm Sunday weekend, with some critics slamming both Lil Nas X and Nike. But Nike was quick to distance itself from the Satan Shoes, pointing out that they're custom adaptations of existing products.

