Nicki Minaj going on ‘Pink Friday 2' world tour in 2024. Here's when and where she's performing

Nicki Minaj's "Pink Friday 2" album has been a big hit since being released last week. And "Barbz" across the globe will have the opportunity to enjoy live performances of the record next year.

Minaj is setting out on a 37-show "Pink Friday 2" world tour in 2024, the hip-hop star announced on Monday. It will be her first solo tour in around eight years.

The tour is slated to kick off on March 1 in Oakland, the first of 28 concerts in the United States, and conclude on June 7 in Berlin, Germany. The U.S. leg of the tour includes the Rolling Loud California festival (March 15) in Inglewood and the Dreamville Festival (April 7) in Raleigh, North Carolina.

In addition to the U.S. and Germany, Minaj will make stops in Canada, England, France and the Netherlands.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday at 9 a.m. local time, though there are several different presales taking place before then. For more information, visit Ticketmaster.com.

Here's a full look at the dates and cities for Minaj's world tour:

March 1: Oakland, California -- Oakland Arena

March 3: Denver, Colorado -- Ball Arena

March 8: Las Vegas, Nevada -- T-Mobile Arena

March 10: Seattle, Washington -- Climate Pledge Arena

March 13: Phoenix, Arizona -- Footprint Center

March 15: Inglewood, California -- Hollywood Park (Rolling Loud California)

March 18: New Orleans, Louisiana -- Smoothie King Center

March 20: Atlanta, Georgia -- State Farm Arena

March 22: Orlando, Florida -- Amway Center

March 26: Charlotte, North Carolina -- Spectrum Center

March 28: Newark, New Jersey -- Prudential Center

March 29: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania -- Wells Fargo Center

March 30: New York, New York -- Madison Square Garden

April 1: Washington, D.C. -- Capital One Arena

April 2: Baltimore, Maryland -- CFG Bank Arena

April 4: Brooklyn, New York -- Barclays Center

April 5: Hartford, Connecticut -- XL Center

April 7: Raleigh, North Carolina -- Dorothea Dix Park (Dreamville Festival)

April 10: Boston, Massachusetts -- TD Garden

April 12: Columbus, Ohio -- Schottenstein Center

April 13: Milwaukee, Wisconsin -- Fiserv Forum

April 17: Montreal, Canada -- Bell Centre

April 18: Toronto, Canada -- Scotiabank Arena

April 20: Detroit, Michigan -- Little Caesars Arena

April 24: Chicago, Illinois -- United Center

April 27: Minneapolis, Minnesota -- Target Center

May 2: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma -- Paycom Center

May 9: Houston, Texas -- Toyota Center

May 11: Dallas, Texas -- American Airlines Center

May 12: Austin, Texas -- Moody Center

May 25: Manchester, England -- Co-op Live

May 26: Birmingham, England -- Resorts World Arena

May 28: London, England -- O2 Arena

June 1: Paris, France -- Accor Arena

June 2: Amsterdam, Netherlands -- Ziggo Dome

June 5: Cologne, Germany -- Lanxess Arena

June 7: Berlin, Germany -- Mercedes Benz Arena

"Pink Friday 2," a sequel to Minaj's debut 2010 album "Pink Friday," was released on Friday. It includes features from the likes of Drake, Lil Wayne, J. Cole, Future and Lil Uzi Vert.

"Pink Friday 2" made Spotify history as it broke the record for the biggest debut by a female hip-hop album.