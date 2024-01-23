Michael Phelps and wife Nicole Johnson welcome baby number 4

Originally appeared on E! Online

Michael Phelps is swimming with joy over his newest family member.

The Olympic gold medalist and his wife, Nicole Johnson, welcomed their fourth child, Nico Michael Phelps, on Jan. 16.

"@mrs.nicolephelps and I wanna welcome Nico Michael Phelps to the world. Born on 1/16," the decorated athlete shared on Instagram Jan. 22. "We're so blessed to be given a 4th child. We're now a family of 6!"

The exciting announcement was accompanied by a photo of the couple with Nico, who was swaddled in a blanket while Phelps held him adoringly.

Nico is the fourth kid—and fourth son—to join the Phelps family, which already includes Boomer, 7, Beckett, 5, and Maverick, 4. Phelps and Johnson, who got married in 2016, first confirmed they were expecting a sixth addition to the fam in an anniversary post from October.

"Happy Anniversary to my best friend, hubby and partner thru life," Johnson captioned the sweet tribute. "I couldn't have asked for anyone better!"

She then added, "For those that are wondering… yes! we're expecting our 4th Phelps in 2024."

Fortunately, the former Miss USA contestant has no problem being the only girl at home—according to her husband.

"I think Nicole said something along the lines of, like, ‘I'm so lucky to have a house full of boys and no girls,'" Phelps told People in 2019, "And Boomer looked at her and said, ‘Mommy, you're the girl in our house.'"

The 38-year-old continued, "She's the queen of the household and she's the only lady in there, so she likes it, I think. She said she enjoys it."

