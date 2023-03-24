Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan Welcome Baby Girl No. 3

Mark Zuckerberg's new status? Father of three.

The Facebook founder and his wife Priscilla Chan shared that they have welcomed their third child, a baby girl, announcing her arrival on his social media platform.

"Welcome to the world, Aurelia Chan Zuckerberg!" Zuckerberg wrote in the March 24 post alongside a few photos of the parents with their newborn. "You're such a little blessing."

The new family member joins big sisters Max, 7, and August, 5, and her debut comes six months after Zuckerberg and Chan — who tied the knot in 2012 — announced that she was pregnant with their third child.

"Lots of love," he wrote on Instagram, which is owned by his company Meta, at the time. "Happy to share that Max and August are getting a new baby sister next year!"

Over the years, Zuckerberg has given followers glimpses into his life as a dad, such as by sharing photos of his family on social media. He's also spoken about how his role as a dad has influenced the way he works. As he noted in a 2017 talk at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, "The thing that I'm most proud of and that brings me the greatest happiness in life is my family."

Zuckerberg said becoming a parent "does change the way you think about the world in a dramatic way" as well as made him reevaluate his schedule.

"Having a family changes the way you redo your time and think about that," the 38-year-old continued during the talk. "One kind of special thing I love to do with our daughter [Max] is bath time. I mean, she's always just been a water baby. She loves swimming, she loves the water. I used to do meetings super late, and now I make sure three times a week I'm home to give her her bath and clean her and it's just a fun thing that we do."

Zuckerberg even shared some of his less-than-glamorous parenting moments.

"That said—and we might be going into too-much-information land here—she did poop on me in the bath last week," he added. "I was giving her bath and then I'm like, 'Damn it.' Running a company, I do metaphorically get pooped on a lot, but this was the first time someone had literally pooped on me."