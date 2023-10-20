Maluma reveals he's expecting first baby with girlfriend Susana Gomez

Originally appeared on E! Online

Maluma is celebrating a new chapter in his life.

The Grammy winner revealed he and his girlfriend Susana Gomez are expecting their first baby together with footage included in his new music video for his single, "Procura." Maluma, 29, debuted the heartwarming video for his song during his Oct. 19 concert in Washington, D.C.

The four-minute video features an inside look at the couple's romance, including various clips of them together over time, which culminate with glimpses at their pregnancy journey. Maluma and Gomez are also seen celebrating their little one's upcoming arrival at a sex reveal party, where they both wear matching necklaces that spell out the name "Paris."

At the end, hues of smoke reveal that the pair are expecting a baby girl.

Ahead of his new chapter as a soon-to-be dad, the singer previously opened up about his desire to start a family someday. In fact, his outlook served as the inspiration for his 2020 ballad, "ADMV," an abbreviation for "Amor De Mi Vida."

"I decided to write this beautiful song because I also dream about having a family," he exclusively told E! News in April 2020, "getting old and having this partner in my life."

And while he remains enamored with his professional success, he also gave insight into where he saw his personal life going in the future.

"Of course, my career is very important, but I also dream about having a family," he shared. "But I feel like I was spending so much energy in becoming this big artist and big star that I wanted to be. I also felt like I was forgetting my essence."