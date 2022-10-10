Madonna Baffles the Internet With ‘I'm Gay' TikTok Video

Madonna was the No. 1 most searched topic on Google in the United States at one point Monday

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A viral video of gay icon Madonna appearing to suggest that she is gay herself has taken the internet by storm. 

In a video posted on the singer’s TikTok account Sunday, she holds up a pair of pink underwear next to the caption, “If I Miss, I’m Gay!” She tries to chuck the underwear in a trash can — and misses — before the video cuts to her dramatically turning away from the camera. 

Sep 27

‘Hocus Pocus 2′: Bette Midler Shares 1st Impressions Of Sarah Jessica Parker & Kathy Najimy

Jon Stewart Sep 29

Are Dua Lipa & Trevor Noah Dating?

Anna Delvey Oct 6

How Anna Delvey Is Getting Out of ICE Detention

After racking up millions of views, Madonna became the No. 1 most searched topic on Google in the United States at one point Monday. Social media buzzed with reactions. 

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
@madonna

♬ original sound - nudy georges

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Coronavirus Pandemic See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds Submit a tip The Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds LX News Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us