Legendary Guitarist Carlos Santana ‘Over-Taken By Heat Exhaustion' During Concert

Legendary guitarist Carlos Santana "was over-taken by heat exhaustion and dehydration" during a concert in Michigan on Tuesday evening, according to statement from the musician's spokesperson.

Santana was performing at the Pine Knob Music Theater, an outdoor amphitheater in Clarkston, Michigan about forty miles northwest of Detroit, Michigan, when he collapsed on stage. He was taken to the emergency department at McLaren Clarkston for observation and "is doing well," according to his manager.

The rocker's concert scheduled for July 6, 2022 in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania, will be postponed for a later date.

In 2021, the 10-time Grammy winner released the album “Blessings and Miracles,” which includes collaborations with Rob Thomas, Chris Stapleton and more.

Santana had undergone a heart procedure late last year and canceled several Las Vegas shows planned for December.

In a video message released late last year, Santana said he asked his wife to take him to the hospital because of an issue with his chest.

“I’m going to be taking time off for a little bit to make sure that I replenish and rest,” Santana said at the time.