Kylie Minogue has announced Las Vegas residency: What you need to know

Kylie Minogue is heading to Sin City!

The Australian hitmaker, who has not toured in the United States since 2011, has announced she will headline a residency this fall at Voltaire, which opens later this year at Las Vegas’ Venetian Resort.

“VEGAS BABY! ✨ So excited to headline the all-new @VoltaireLV at @VenetianVegas starting this fall. See you there!” she captioned an Instagram video July 27.

Kylie Minogue Las Vegas concert dates

Specific dates for the residency have yet to be announced, although Minogue’s July 27 Instagram video teased shows in November, December and January.

Minogue’s residency shouldn’t come as a total shock — she provided a bit of foreshadowing when she appeared on the 3rd hour of TODAY earlier this month.

“Look, there is a song on my album called ‘Vegas High,’ and that’s all I’m saying,” she said.

Is there a residency in Kylie Minogue’s future? 👀



“Look, there is a song on my album called ‘Vegas High,’ that’s all I’m saying,” she told TODAY. pic.twitter.com/U2c5RF1Nhx — TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 22, 2023

How to get Kylie Minogue tickets in Las Vegas

Tickets go on sale Aug. 9 at voltairelv.com. Ticketmaster is also offering travel packages starting Aug. 7 beginning at $2,250 per person.

Minogue is enjoying a pop culture moment right now, with her hit single “Padam Padam,” from her upcoming album, “Tension,” emerging as a viral smash.

“(‘Padam Padam’) is always there. It’s either in the back of my head, the frontal lobes, or actually coming out of my mouth. And I’m loving it. I don’t think I’ll ever get sick of it,” she told TODAY.com in June. “It lives and breathes.”

The Venetian is thrilled to have Minogue make history as the debut performer at Voltaire.

“Pop sensation Kylie Minogue will be the first headliner to grace the stage at Voltaire, opening later this year at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas,” the resort said in a statement.

“Blurring the lines between an intimate club, concert, and non-stop entertainment venue, Voltaire will usher in a new destination nightlife scene with Minogue at the forefront in an exclusive U.S residency that comes on the heels of her smash hit ‘Padam Padam’ and upcoming ‘Tension’ album release.”

