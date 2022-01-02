Kris Jenner Deflects Awkward Question About Kim and Pete as Stormi Crashes Interview

Kris Jenner got a welcome interruption when her granddaughter Stormi Webster crashed an interview with Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper.

During Jenner’s Friday night appearance on CNN’s "New Year’s Eve Live," Cohen began pressing a visibly uncomfortable Jenner about Kim Kardashian West’s relationship with comedian Pete Davidson.

“Everyone is talking about Kim’s new relationship with Pete Davidson. Have you had the chance to spend time with them? How are they as a couple?” Cohen asked.

“You’re always digging, Andy,” Anderson quipped, to which Cohen responded, “Yes, I am.”

That’s when Kylie Jenner’s 3-year-old daughter, who she shares with rapper Travis Scott, wandered into the room and jumped on her grandmother’s lap.

“Hey, Stormi. You sit right there. Nice distraction! Good timing, Stormi,” Jenner laughed. “Perfect. Right on cue.”

Kardashian, 41, and Davidson, 28, were first linked in October following her “Saturday Night Live” hosting gig, where the two shared a kiss during a sketch. Later that month, they were photographed holding hands while riding a rollercoaster.

Further fuelling the romance speculation, Davidson spent his 28th birthday with Kardashian and her mom.

But Kardashian played coy last month, when asked by podcast host Bari Weiss to name her favorite “SNL” cast member.

“What a setup, what a setup, Bari,” the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star teased. “You know who it is.”

Over the past few years, Davidson has been linked romantically to Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale, “Bridgerton” star Phoebe Dynevor and writer Cazzie David.

Earlier this year, Kardashian filed for divorce from her husband, Ye, formally known as Kanye West. The couple are parents of North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm 2

