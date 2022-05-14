Kendrick Lamar Releases Track About Accepting His Trans Relatives

The rapper Kendrick Lamar released what some fans are calling a "barrier-breaking song" about accepting his transgender relatives.

Lamar dropped his highly anticipated album "Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers" on Friday. In one track, "Auntie Diaries," Lamar raps in the first verses, "My auntie is a man now / I think I’m old enough to understand now," telling the story of his "auntie" who is a trans man, and his journey to accepting him.

He also raps about a cousin who is a trans woman, the homophobia and transphobia his relatives faced and his own growth.

But some LGBTQ fans disagreed with how Lamar delivered the track. One listener wrote that the "context of the track is important," because the song shows Lamar's "past ignorance and then his later growth and realization of the harm of his old ideologies." But the fan added that there are "better ways" to convey that message.

