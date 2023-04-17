Keanu Reeves Shares Sweet Kiss With Girlfriend Alexandra Grant on MOCA Gala Red Carpet

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant sealed this red carpet outing with a kiss that'll make you go, "Whoa."

The notoriously private couple shared a sweet smooch as they arrived at the 2023 MOCA Gala on April 15. For the occasion, Grant donned a red, floral-print gown with a fabric flower placed near the dress's neckline. Meanwhile, Reeves sported a black suit paired with a striped tie.

The pair were not only captured kissing on the carpet, but also posing close together and holding hands. This PDA-filled outing comes after Reeves recently gave rare insight into their romance when asked about the last time he felt bliss.

"A couple of days ago with my honey," he recently told People. "We were in bed. We were connected. We were smiling and laughing and giggling. Feeling great. It was just really nice to be together."

It's not clear when Reeves and Grant exactly began dating, but her pal Jennifer Tilly did declare in February 2020 that the pair have been together for multiple years.

"It's really astonishing to me how in the last five months, all of a sudden, she goes to an event with him and everybody goes insane, like, 'It's his new girlfriend,' because she had gone to a lot of events with him," the "Chucky" actress told Page Six at the time. "It's just suddenly surfaced that he's been dating her for several years."

Reflecting on their under-the-radar romance, Tilly shared that Reeves and Grant are similar in that they are both low-key individuals.

"I saw him at her last art opening, and he's not, like, wanting the spotlight, because he's a really low-key guy, too, and I think why everybody went crazy is that they're sort of the perfect couple," she told the outlet. "I think everybody wishes that they had something like that. It's not a razzle dazzle Hollywood romance."

