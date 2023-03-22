Katy Perry Gets Called Out by ‘American Idol' Contestant for ‘Mom Shaming'

This "American Idol" contestant is angry as a mother.

Shortly after her audition for the 31st season of the singing competition aired, Sara Beth Liebe shared her response to a joke judge Katy Perry made at her expense about being a young mom.

In the March 5 episode, the 25-year-old's audition for judges Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan aired. And during her time in front of the trio, they marveled at her youthful appearance, with Bryan exclaiming that she looked 16, to which she laughed and said, "You guys are my favorite. I have three kids."

Liebe's motherhood revelation caused Perry to make a shocked face, get up and slowly melt onto the judges' desk. "If Katy lays on the table," Sara said excitedly, "I think I'm going to pass out."

Sitting back down in her chair, Perry responded, "Honey, you've been laying on the table too much."

As to how Liebe felt about Perry's dig?

"It was embarrassing to have that on TV," the California native said in a TikTok reflecting on the exchange. "It was hurtful. I think that women supporting and uplifting other women is so cool and I think that mom shaming is super lame. I think that it's hard enough to be a mom and it's hard enough to be a woman."

Liebe—who is mom to son Kellin and daughters Willow and Ellie—also used her video to thank other mothers just like her for their support.

"I see all of the young moms, and just moms in general, who have commented on all of the videos and posts and everything," she continued. "I just wanted to say that I see you and I hear you and I am grateful for you and you're worthy. Keep loving your babies."

As for her audition, Liebe planned on singing Elton John's "Bennie and the Jets," but said her voice wasn't cooperating, so she opted for Amy Winehouse's "You Know I'm No Good" instead.

However, after she completed the song, Perry said, "That's not enough. Try 'Bennie and the Jets.'"

Liebe's rendition of the Elton classic earned a standing ovation from Bryan and, ultimately, a golden ticket straight to Hollywood.

Maybe Liebe and Perry can make amends in the next round.

"American Idol" airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on ABC.