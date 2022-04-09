Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are Engaged

It's time to get loud because Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are one step closer to marriage!

Almost two decades after the superstars called it quits, the "On the Floor" singer and the Argo director are once again engaged, she confirmed via her On the JLo newsletter on April 8. In a video message sent to her fans, a tearful Lopez showed off her gorgeous green ring, saying, "You're perfect."

Lopez, 52, and Affleck, 49, were previously set to tie the knot in the early aughts. However, after a highly-publicized romance, the pair called off their wedding and later ended their first engagement in January 2004.

Following their split, the duo went on to have separate relationships, with Lopez welcoming twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony and Affleck welcoming three kids--Violet, Seraphina and Samuel--with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Though they went their separate ways, Lopez and Affleck remained on friendly terms and publicly supported each other over the years. Then in May, after Lopez's breakup with Alex Rodriguez, the Grammy nominee and the Oscar winner started time together again, even enjoying a getaway to Montana.

Jennifer Lopez Through The Years

From that point on, Lopez and Affleck became inseparable, even bonding with each other's families. "Jennifer has made a big effort to get to know Ben's kids and welcome them into her home and her life," a source told E! News in August. "They have spent a lot of time getting to know each other and letting the kids have fun and bond."

The insider also shared that Lopez and Affleck were embracing "fun things that they can all do together" when they both have their kids with them.

A separate source told E! News last summer that the couple was fully committed to each other but not ready to get engaged just yet. "They are both very secure within their relationship and Ben worships her," the insider said. "It's truly meant to be and everyone around them thinks they are a perfect match."

All that was missing was the ring, until now.

Over the past year, they've attended major Hollywood events by each other's sides, partying at both the 2022 Super Bowl and 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards, where J.Lo received the Icon honor. Affleck watched on from the crowd along with her 14-year-old daughter Emme, making for a super sweet moment.