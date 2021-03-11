Britney Spears

Jamie Spears Again Defends Role as Britney's Conservator as GOP Lawmakers Call for Hearing

"Any time Britney wants to end her conservatorship, she can ask her lawyer to file a petition to terminate it," a lawyer for Jamie Spears said

Jamie Spears is again defending his role of conservator for daughter Britney as congressional Republicans call for a hearing on court-ordered conservatorships, NBC News reports.

“Any time Britney wants to end her conservatorship, she can ask her lawyer to file a petition to terminate it; she has always had this right, but in 13 years has never exercised it,” Vivian L. Thoreen, an attorney for Jamie Spears, said this week. “Britney knows that her daddy loves her, and that he will be there for her whenever and if she needs him, just as he always has been — conservatorship or not."

The pop star has been under a legal conservatorship for more than a decade and has essentially had a court-appointed guardian — her father — after a public breakdown in 2007. In 2020, she petitioned to have her father removed from her conservatorship, with her attorney saying Britney Spears was “afraid” of Jamie Spears.

The move renewed interest in the conservatorship, and the court proceedings made national headlines and fueled fan backlash to the family's handling of the estate. Criticism of the conservatorship — and specifically of Jamie Spears as sole conservator — escalated following the release this year of the New York Times documentary, "Framing Britney Spears."

