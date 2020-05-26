J.K. Rowling Releasing New Free Book Online One Chapter at a Time

Author J.K. Rowling has a treat for all her fans... a new book. And better yet...it's free.

Rowling revealed on social media Tuesday the new book, The Ickabog, was one she wrote over 10 years ago and had long thought of it as just for her family, but she's decided to release it to the public a chapter at a time.

Over 10 years ago, I wrote a stand-alone fairy tale called

The Ickabog. You can read more about how, why and

when The Ickabog was written at https://t.co/MgH9NZnSAS



2/13 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 26, 2020

" Anyway, over the last few weeks I’ve done a bit of rewriting and I’ve decided to publish the Ickabog for free online, so children on lockdown, or even those back at school during these strange, unsettling times, can read it or have it read to them," Rowling wote. " We’ll be publishing a chapter (or 2 or 3) every weekday, starting at 3.00pm today and ending on July 10th. You don’t need to register to access the story. You can read it for free on a new website we’ll be launching shortly."

Rowling added she's inviting children to help illustrate the book for her. The best pictures will be included in the books when they are published in November 2020.