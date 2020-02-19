Disney World

In Disney Version of ‘Extreme Makeover,’ Cinderella Castle Gets Updated

The renovation is coming during the 70th anniversary of the release of the 1950 classic animated film, "Cinderella"

Concept image of what the newly-enhanced Cinderella Castle at Disney World will look like when work is completed.
Disney Parks Blog

Even Cinderella needs an "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition."

Disney officials said Monday that the iconic Cinderella Castle at Walt Disney World in Florida would be renovated over the next several months.

The most noticeable changes will be the addition of gold trim to most of the castle and the darkening of the blue hue on the castle's turrets. The castle is located in the Magic Kingdom park.

Entertainment News

Harvey Weinstein 23 mins ago

Jury Back for Second Day of Deliberations in Weinstein Trial

Young Thug 4 hours ago

Young Thug Accused of Transphobia After Misgendering Dwyane Wade’s Daughter

Work on the castle will last through the summer. Despite the work, shows at the castle will continue as usual, Jason Kirk, a vice president of the Magic Kingdom, said in a blog post.

The renovation is coming during the 70th anniversary of the release of the 1950 classic animated film, "Cinderella."

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Disney WorldCinderella
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Real Estate Weather Changing Climate School Closings Videos U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene Sports Capital Games Health Tech First Read — DMV Community Project Innovation Harris' Heroes
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us