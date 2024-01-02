Ian Ziering speaks out after ‘unsettling confrontation” with bikers

This article originally appeared on E! Online.

Ian Ziering is speaking out following a confrontation with a group of bikers in Los Angeles.

After a video of the altercation spread online, the "Beverly Hills, 90210" alum shared his side of the story.

"Yesterday, I experienced an alarming incident involving a group of individuals on mini bikes," Ziering wrote on Instagram Jan. 1. "While stuck in traffic, my car was approached aggressively by one of these riders leading to an unsettling confrontation. In an attempt to assess any damage I exited my car. This action, unfortunately, escalated into a physical altercation, which I navigated to protect myself."

While the "Sharknado" actor expressed his relief that he and his 12-year-old daughter Mia are "completely unscathed," he said the incident has left him "deeply concerned about the growing boldness of such groups who disrupt public safety and peace."

"This situation highlights a larger issue of hooliganism on our streets and the need for effective law enforcement responses to such behavior," he added. "As a citizen and a parent, I find it unacceptable that groups can freely engage in this kind of behavior, causing fear and chaos, while the response from authorities seems insufficient."

And Ziering said he wanted action to be taken.

"I have always been an advocate for standing up against intimidation and misconduct, and this incident reinforces my belief in the importance of personal and community safety," he wrote. "We must address the underlying issues that lead to such disruptive behavior and ensure that our streets are safe for everyone. I urge city officials and law enforcement to take decisive action against such lawlessness and provide the necessary resources to prevent future occurrences."

And as he moves forward from the incident, the father of two — who, in addition to Mia, shares daughter Penna, 10, with ex Erin Ludwig — is "thankful for the support of my family, friends, and fans during this time."

"It's in challenging moments like these that the strength and unity of our community are most vital," he concluded. "Happy new year."

TMZ shared footage of the physical altercation involving Ziering and the bikers on Dec. 31 as well as photos of him comforting Mia after the incident.

While it's unclear what led to the confrontation, the Los Angeles Police Department told local media that officers responded to the scene at Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue at around 3 p.m. local time following reports of a fight and allegations that bikers had been driving recklessly. The police noted that the incident remains under investigation.

E! News has reached out to the LAPD for comment but has yet to hear back.