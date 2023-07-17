Music

Fan crashes stage at Bryan Adams concert and takes over mic during ‘Summer of '69'

Adams had a great reaction to the incident

By Eric Mullin

NBC Universal, Inc.

Bryan Adams' recent concert in Salt Lake City, Utah, featured a surprise guest performance -- from someone in the crowd.

While the Canadian singer was performing his hit song "Summer of '69" earlier this month, a fan rushed the Maverik Center stage, stepped in front of Adams and took over the microphone.

The fan was able to get out a little more than one line of the song before security stepped in, and he kept singing while being escorted off the stage.

Following the removal of the stage crasher, Adams incredibly picked up right where the fan left off.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

@.aliciajo

Some guy jumped on stage at @Bryan Adams concert last night in SLC and was dragged off by security. Bryan’s reaction was incredible. #bryanadams #bryanadamsconcert #concert #music #livemusic #concerttime #80srock #bryanadamssumemerof69 #summerof69 #concertcrasher #slc #bryanadamssaltlake

♬ original sound - Alicia

Miranda Lambert

Miranda Lambert stops mid-performance to scold audience for taking selfies

Hartford

Jason Aldean suffers ‘heat exhaustion' mid-show and runs off stage, ending concert early

Adams later reacted to the incident on social media, saying stage crashing is "NOT recommended!"

The next stop on Adams' "So Happy It Hurts Tour" is Phoenix on Tuesday, July 25.

This article tagged under:

Music
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our News Standards Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us