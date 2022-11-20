Eva Mendes Calls Ryan Gosling Her ‘Husband' Amid Marriage Speculation

Hey girl, did you just say "husband?"

Eva Mendes sparked speculation that she secretly married Ryan Gosling with the way she referred to her longtime partner during an interview in Australia.

"I'm loving it here," she said when asked about her time Down Under on "Today Australia" on Nov. 17. "My husband Ryan is here and our children are here, we're having the best time."

This isn't the first clue Mendes has dropped a clue about possibly being hitched to the "Crazy, Stupid Love" actor. Two days earlier, the actress took to Instagram to show off a tattoo on her inner wrist that read, "de Gosling," which translates to "of Gosling" in several languages.

And on Nov. 18, she addressed the speculation about her relationship with Gosling on "The Kyle and Jackie O Show." "There's a rumor that you guys might have secretly tied the knot. Is that true?' fill-in co-host Brittany Hockley asked the "Hitch" star, to which she cryptically replied, "But who says we weren't already?"

Mendes, 48 and Gosling, 42 — who share daughters Esmeralda, 8, and Amada, 6 — met on the set of "The Place Beyond the Pines" in 2011, in which they played a couple with an infant son. Although the pair have never confirmed an engagement or marriage, Mendes has sparked speculation by wearing a ring on that finger on several occasions.

While their relationship status remains a mystery, it's clear that the ultra-private couple live in a state of domestic bliss. In 2020, Mendes took stated on social media she would "rather be home with my man than anywhere else in the world."

Over their 11 years together, the pair have also worked out a happy home dynamic, splitting chores and sharing responsibilities.

"Ryan's the cook. He's an incredible cook," Mendes told People in a profile published in May. "I think that there's a really nice balance to 'you cook, I clean.' And it just works for us."

