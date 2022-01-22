Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund Break Up One Year After Welcoming Baby

Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund have officially parted ways, E! News has confirmed.

An insider exclusively tells E! News, "They are still co-parenting and involved in each other's lives because of their son." Multiple outlets have also reported their split.

Their breakup comes about a year after they welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Rhodes, in December 2020.

Roberts, 30, and Hedlund, 37, have been exceptionally private about their relationship since they first sparked dating rumors back in March 2019, just one month after Roberts broke off her second engagement to her "American Horror Story" co-star Evan Peters, whom she began dating in 2012.

At the time, a separate insider shared that Hedlund and Roberts had "gone on a few casual dates" and were "exploring a relationship," but that the two actors definitely weren't "anything serious yet."

Emma Roberts & Garrett Hedlund: Romance Rewind

"I never want to talk about relationships I'm in or that are ending or have ended," Roberts told Cosmopolitan about her dating life in May 2019. "It's hard enough to be with someone by yourself, let alone with an audience."

However, the stars seemingly confirmed their romance just five months later in August 2019, when they were spotted laughing and holding hands while out and about in Los Angeles.

Yet, it seems that the New Year brought challenges. In January 2020, Hedlund was arrested for a DUI and ordered by a judge to seek counseling.

After his arrest, a third source revealed that the couple was "doing well" and that his DUI "wasn't something that actually threatened a split between them."

The third source added, "Emma is committed when she's with someone and they are both conscious that it will take work."

A few months later, news broke that Roberts and Hedlund were expecting their first child together, but they weren't the ones to reveal it. Instead, it was Roberts' mother, Kelly Cunningham, who accidentally announced that her daughter was pregnant on Instagram, sharing that she was, "very excited."

Roberts later confirmed the news herself in August 2020, posting photos of her and Hedlund together on Instagram and revealing the sex of the baby, captioning the post, "Me...and my two favorite guys."

The "American Horror Story" actress recounted the story of how her mom "spilled the beans" about her pregnancy on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!." "I was keeping my pregnancy pretty low-key," she shared. "It was a disaster, and I found it all out on a plane, so I couldn't get to her. Like I couldn't call her, or attack her, I could just iMessage with her and DM her and asked her to stop."

The couple went on to have a small baby shower in October that saw their parents (and even Kristen Stewart) in attendance. They welcomed their son, Rhodes Robert Hedlund, on Dec. 27.

Not long after, Roberts shared her first snapshot with her son on Instagram. "Thank you 2020 for getting one thing right," Roberts captioned the post. "Our bright light Rhodes Robert Hedlund."