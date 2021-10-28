Cristiano Ronaldo is on his way to having his own pint-sized soccer team--because he and Georgina Rodríguez are expecting twins.

The soccer star announced their baby news on Oct. 28 with a photo of the couple posing with two sonograms. "Delighted to announce we are expecting twins," they both captioned their matching posts. "Our hearts are full of love - we can't wait to meet you #blessed."

They will not only be the fifth and sixth children to join the athlete's family, but are also his second set of twins. He first became a father in 2010 when he welcomed his son Cristiano Jr., 11. "With the agreement of the mother, who wishes to remain anonymous, I will have exclusive custody of my son," he announced on social media at the time.

In June 2017, he confirmed he welcomed his twin son and daughter, Mateo and Eva, 4. The mother of the twins has also not been identified and it has been widely reported that the twins were welcomed via a surrogate.

A month later, the athlete confirmed Georgina was pregnant. She gave birth to their first child together, daughter Alana, 3, in November 2017. Now, there's plenty for the soon-to-be family of eight to celebrate.