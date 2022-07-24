Bruce Willis and Daughter Mabel Are Too Cute Dancing to Lizzo's ‘About Damn Time'

Bruce Willis and his 10-year-old daughter, Mabel Ray, have got the moves!

On Friday, the "Wrong Place" actor's wife, Emma Heming Willis, shared a sweet TikTok video of her husband and their daughter dancing to an altered version of Lizzo’s “About Damn Time." The popular song has been featured in plenty of other videos, but Willis and Mabel's moves made their rendition pretty special.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

In the clip, Willis and Mabel Ray, both dressed casually in shorts and T-shirts, moved their hips to the beat. At one point, Willis looked over at Mabel to confirm that he was doing everything right.

Emma captioned the video, "Bringing that weekend in strong! 💃🏽🪩🕺 #TGIF #happyfriday."

On Father's Day, Emma also paid homage to her beau when she shared a cute photo of her, Mabel and her and Willis' 8-year-old daughter, Evelyn, hugging the actor.

"Happy Father’s Day to this fun, loving, generous, big hearted girl dad," she wrote. "We simply adore you 💌."

Willis is also a father to his three older kids, Rumer, 33, Scout, 31, and Tallulah, 28, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Demi Moore.

In March, Willis' family announced that he had been diagnosed with aphasia.

According to the National Aphasia Association, aphasia is a disorder caused by damage to the brain that impairs speaking, reading, writing and understanding others.

“As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him," Rumer said on Instagram at the time.

“This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him," she continued.

A few weeks later, Emma posted a photo of her and Willis at the 2009 Met Gala and revealed why she likes him so much.

"One of the many reasons I fell hard for Bruce was because he never takes anything too seriously," she said. "As you can clearly see here at our first (and last 😂) Met Gala, as newlyweds back in 2009. He’s just up for a good time no matter where or when and I’m here for it 🤍."

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: