Britney Spears Says She Celebrated Her 40th Birthday With ‘Tears of Joy'

Britney Spears celebrated her 40th birthday on Thursday with her fiancé, festive balloons, fireworks — and a few "tears of joy."

The "Toxic" singer shared a video on Instagram showing some of her birthday festivities. The clip, set to a remix of Madonna's "Frozen," shows a room decorated with balloons spelling out "Happy Birthday Britney." Next, we see Spears' fiancé, actor and trainer Sam Asghari popping open a bottle of bubbly on a private plane. A beautifully decorated cake in the shape of the letter "B" lies on a table beside him.

The video ends with dozens of fireworks exploding in the nighttime sky.

In her caption, Spears gushed, "I’m so blessed and grateful !!!! Tears of joy today … Thank you for all the b-day wishes 🥳🎂🎈🎉 !!!! Psss I didn’t even drink the champagne 🥂 no lie !!!!"

The Grammy winner also shared several images and videos of her and Asghari near the entrance of the plane, including several of them kissing.

In the caption of one post, Spears wrote, "Oh the precious joy today !!! Me and my fiancé are so excited to be going away … as you can see I’m not 800 pounds like the paps have me in pics 😂📷 … I’ve been working out and it’s real … whatever 🤷🏼‍♀️💅🏼 !!!!"

"God thank you for being able to go out of the country !!!! I am blessed !!!!" she added.

Spears is enjoying her newfound freedom after being released from her controversial 13-year conservatorship by a California judge on Nov. 12.

Just days after the end of her conservatorship, which was predominantly controlled by her father, James "Jamie" Spears, Britney Spears shared a jubilant message on Instagram detailing her first weekend of freedom.

"I felt like I was on cloud 9 the whole time ☁️ !!! I actually got my first glass of champagne 🥂 at the most beautiful restaurant I’ve ever seen last night !!!! I’m celebrating my freedom and my B day for the next two months !!!!!!!!!!!" she wrote.

She followed that up by posting a video on Instagram celebrating the fact that she was now in possession of the keys to her own car and her own bank card again.

"Owning an ATM card, seeing cash for the first time, being able to buy candles. It’s the little things for us women but it makes a huge difference and I’m grateful for that. It’s nice, it’s really nice," she said.

In late November, Spears expressed her joy again and revealed that she was able to switch to the "right medication" for an unspecified condition.

"That beautiful … nice … and warm f---ing fuzzy feeling when you’ve been waiting patiently for 13 years to be able to live your life however you choose and it’s finally here," Spears wrote in an Instagram post. "And you might be surprised cause my prayers are pretty damn powerful ESPECIALLY when you’re on the right medication just a month ago !!!!"

Spears added that it "feels so good to just BE HERE."

