Britney Spears' Longtime Manager, Larry Rudolph, Resigns

"I’ll be there for her if she ever needs me again, just as I always have been," Rudolph wrote in a letter to her co-conservators

Pop star Britney Spears’ longtime manager has resigned, saying it was in the singer’s “best interest” given her intention to retire, NBC News reports.

Larry Rudolph sent the letter to Spears’ father, James Spears and Jodi Montgomery, her co-conservators. Rudolph said it had been over two and a half years since he last communicated with the singer, when she told him she planned to take an indefinite work hiatus.

"Earlier today, I became aware that Britney had been voicing her intention to officially retire," Rudolph, who has worked with Spears for the last 25 years, wrote in the letter first published Monday by Deadline and later confirmed by NBC News. “I believe it is in Britney’s best interest for me to resign from her team as my professional services are no longer needed,” Rudolph's letter added.

Spears' representatives did not respond to NBC News' request for comment.

Read the full story here.

