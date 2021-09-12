Britney Spears

Britney Spears Is Engaged to Boyfriend Sam Asghari

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are ready to start a new chapter together: they're engaged! All the details on the couple's major announcement

By Jess Cohen

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are stronger than yesterday!

In fact, the superstar singer and her longtime love are engaged, Spears confirmed on her Instagram on Sunday, Sept. 12.

This exciting news comes five years after they first met on the set of her "Slumber Party" music video. That's right, the personal trainer starred in the visual, which dropped in Nov. 2016.

It was not long ago that Spears, who is going through her conservatorship battle, praised Asghari for sticking by her side. "Not only has this cute a--hole been with me through the hardest years of my life but he happens to be an extremely good cook!" she wrote on social media in August. "Fast &Furious franchise, don't miss out on your next star."

In early September, a source shared insight into the couple's engagement plans. "Engagement has always been in the cards for Sam and Britney, without question," a source close to Sam told E! News. "It's the direction their relationship has been heading for nearly two years now. It's always a discussion and it's not a question of if, it's when."

Britney Spears & Sam Asghari: Romance Rewind

Take a look at her announcement post below!

