‘Black Panther' Star Lupita Nyong'o Makes Fabulous Outfit Change on the Red Carpet

Lupita Nyong'o proved two looks are always better than one.

The Oscar winner made a jaw-dropping appearance at the Mexico premiere of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" on Nov. 9, dazzling the red carpet in two custom Jonathan Cohen designs.

And while no ensemble was the same, they were both riddled with meaning.

The actress' first look entailed a fiery red gown that enveloped the red carpet with its billowing train, dramatic puffed sleeves and cape-like structure. According to a press release from the fashion label, the larger-than-life piece—fittingly called the "Birth of a Rose"—was "an homage to Nyong'o and Cohen's shared Mexican heritage and upbringing."

Nyong'o then unveiled the edgy black leather dress that had been hiding underneath.

Getty Images

The fierce creation featured a thigh-high slit and harness corset with brass buckles shaped like roses and thorns, which the brand revealed was inspired by Mexican icon Frida Kahlo. Continuing with the floral theme, dozens of petals also adorned the neckline.

The Marvel star added extra oomph to both of her looks with statement-making jewelry from De Beers, strappy heels and a bold black lip.

During a panel discussion at the screening, Nyong'o captivated audiences with her dance moves. While onstage, she and her "Black Panther" co-star Tenoch Huerta busted their moves and danced along to Elvis Crespo's "Suavemente."

"No van a creer lo qué pasó (You're not going to believe what happened)," Lupita shared on Instagram on Nov. 9, alongside a video of their memorable moment.

Back in July, Nyong'o exclusively told E! News how the "Black Panther" sequel would honor the late Chadwick Boseman, who passed away in August 2020 due to colon cancer.

"I can confidently say this movie is made with his memory in the foundation of it and with his spirit," she said at San Diego Comic-Con, adding that "it was therapeutic to come back."

Danai Gurira also touched on honoring Boseman, who played the titular superhero in the Marvel films, at the Los Angeles premiere of "Black Panther" on Oct. 26.

"One of the things that was very, very nourishing to me as we shot this film was keeping his image and his memory so close at all times," she told E! News on the red carpet, "and knowing how he functioned in a space, how he was a creator and was all about the generosity towards others, and also just relentless pursuit of excellence and just really loving on each other.

She explained how Boseman's legacy has struck a chord with her, adding, it's "something that always guides me even outside of shooting this film."

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" hits theaters Nov. 11.

At the premiere of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," the cast celebrated the film while also remembering the enormous loss of Chadwick Boseman. Lupita Nyong'o and Letitia Wright were among the stars who spoke to Access Hollywood's Scott Evans about their late co-star and upholding his legacy. When asked what she thought Chadwick would have said about the sequel, Letitia told Access, "I hope he would be looking down on us and say, 'Yeah man, I'm proud of you. I'm proud of you for championing on.'" "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" hits theaters Nov. 11.