Billie Eilish Transforms Into the Epitome of Old Hollywood Glamour for Vogue Cover

Billie Eilish transformed into the epitome of old Hollywood glamour for the latest cover of British Vogue, and in the process, she broke a world record.

According to the magazine, the post of the cover on her Instagram account is now the fastest post of all time to hit 1 million likes.

In the photos, the 19-year-old singer/songwriter is seen with her new platinum blond hair that has become the definition of her new era. On her transformation to blond hair, she said in the accompanying interview she was “ready for it to suck,” but it’s been beneficial for her. “I feel more like a woman, somehow,” she added.

Also, we see the "Bad Guy" singer embrace a “classic, old-timey pin-up” in the cover shoot, which according to the magazine, was entirely her idea.

“I’ve literally never done anything in this realm at all,” she said, adding, “Y’know, besides when I’m alone and sh-t.”

British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful said that Eilish "wanted nothing short of a transformation."

"So she came to British Vogue with an idea," he explained in a statement to TODAY. "What if, she wondered, she wanted to show more of her body for the first time in a fashion story? What if she wanted to play with corsetry and revel in the aesthetic of the mid-20th century pin-ups she’s always loved? It was time, she said, for something new."

But why corsets?

Eilish answers, “If I’m honest with you, I hate my stomach, and that’s why.”

In addition to making a fashion statement, Eilish also used the Vogue interview to set the record straight regarding her take on fashion, style and body image.

“It’s all about what makes you feel good," she said of developing her confidence, which, she added, has been twisted into "a lot of weird miscommunications."

"If you want to get surgery, go get surgery. If you want to wear a dress that somebody thinks that you look too big wearing, f--- it — if you feel like you look good, you look good.”

See the full feature in the June issue of British Vogue available via digital download and on newsstands Friday, May 7.

