‘Beverly Hills, 90210' actor David Gail dead at 58

This article first appeared on E! Online.

David Gail, who played Stuart Carson on "Beverly Hills, 90210" and also appeared on other '90s shows such as the "General Hospital" spinoff "Port Charles," has died, according to multiple outlets. He was 58.

The actor's death was confirmed by his sister, Katie Colmenares. "There's barely been even a day in my life when you were not with me by my side," she wrote in a Jan. 20 Instagram post, alongside a photo of the two hugging. "Always my wingman always my best friend ready to face anything and anyone w me."

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

She continued, "I will hold you so tight every day in my heart you gorgeous loving amazing fierce human being missing you every second of every day forever." She added, "There will never be another."

E! News has reached out to Gail's talent agency for comment and has not heard back.

Gail, a native of Tampa, Fla., made his onscreen acting debut on a 1990 episode of "Growing Pains." He later appeared on shows such as "Doogie Howser M.D." with Neil Patrick Harris and "Murder, She Wrote" with the late Angela Lansbury before he was cast on "Beverly Hills, 90210."

He made his debut on the show in 1991, playing a hotel bellhop named Tom. He later returned to the series in 1994 as recurring character Stuart, a love interest of Shannen Doherty's character Brenda Walsh. After a blind date and a whirlwind weeks-long romance, the two get engaged, to the dismay of her ex-boyfriend Dylan McKay, played by Luke Perry—who died at age 52 in 2019. Stuart and Brenda almost elope in Las Vegas but ultimately go their separate ways.

As 2023 comes to an end, Access Hollywood is remembering the stars who died this year, including Tina Turner, Lisa Marie Presley, Angus Cloud and more.

"Shannen was great," Gail said on the "Beverly Hills 90210 Show Podcast" in 2021. "We got along great and we had a really good relationship. We talked about the scenes, we worked on them and it was fun."

After ending his multiple episode arc on "Beverly Hills, 90210," Gail went on to play Dean Collins on the drama series "Savannah" in the mid-90s. He was later cast as Dr. Joe Scanlon on "Port Charles," starring on the soap opera between 1999 and 2000. Stints on shows such as "ER" and "JAG" followed.

The actor appeared in a few movies, such as the 2002 rom-com "Bending All the Rules" with Bradley Cooper and Colleen Porch. Gail's last onscreen role was in the 2008 horror film "The Belly of the Beast" and his last acting credit was a voiceover role in the video game "Blacksad: Under the Skin," released in 2019.

The cause of Gail's death and memorial plans were not released.